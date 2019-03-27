Look: Al Roker's New Glasses
Al Roker has new BLUE glasses.
March 27, 2019
Categories:
Check out Al Roker's groovy new, blue glasses.
I have never had a reaction to a pair of glasses like these by @domvetro so thanks @ashleybezamat
A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Mar
Justin Timberlake Man of the Woods Tour The Enterprise Center
02 Apr
Waitress at The Fabulous Fox Theatre The Fabulous Fox Theatre
04 Apr
Courtney & Company Opening Day Breakfast Buffet Cardinals Nation
04 Apr
2019 Opening Day Rally Kiener Plaza
05 Apr
St. Charles Home Show St. Charles Convention Center