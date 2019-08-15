Look: Adam Duritz Without Dreadlocks
Check out the Counting Crows singer WITHOUT his trademark hair.
Adam Duritz from The Counting Crows shaved his dreadlocks... Or did he just take off his wig. Scroll through his photos to check it out.
What a great week to present the 3rd podcast in our Woodstock series, Ep 73 An Aquarian Exposition, Pt. 3 countingcrows.com/Podcast (link also in bio). We visited our winery @elysewinery and tasted barrel samples of next year’s vintages w/my pops & @mariataylor1111 , I cooked onstage AND played at @outsidelands, we checked out some of the vineyards we harvested (including @morisolivineyard w/ @cmorisoli himself), we drank every bottle of wine we could get our hands on, our winemaker @russell_bevan talked some science, and...oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head! Anarchy In The UK indeed motherfuckers!!!