Look: Adam Duritz Without Dreadlocks

Adam Duritz from The Counting Crows shaved his dreadlocks... Or did he just take off his wig. Scroll through his photos to check it out.

What a great week to present the 3rd podcast in our Woodstock series, Ep 73 An Aquarian Exposition, Pt. 3 countingcrows.com/Podcast (link also in bio). We visited our winery @elysewinery and tasted barrel samples of next year’s vintages w/my pops & @mariataylor1111 , I cooked onstage AND played at @outsidelands, we checked out some of the vineyards we harvested (including @morisolivineyard w/ @cmorisoli himself), we drank every bottle of wine we could get our hands on, our winemaker @russell_bevan talked some science, and...oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head! Anarchy In The UK indeed motherfuckers!!!