Look: $9,000 Layered Oversized Parka

Would you pay $9,000 for a SEVEN layered coat?

August 30, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Dreamstime)

The fashion company Balenciaga just came out with a new coat that's, literally, a SEVEN-LAYER COAT.  It's basically just a stack of seven different types of coats on top of each other, including a flannel one, a parka, a hoodie, and more.

And it'll run you over $9,000!  Or you could just re-enact that famous scene on "Friends" and put on seven of your own coats at the same time. 

Click Here to see more.

Balenciaga