Look: $9,000 Layered Oversized Parka

The fashion company Balenciaga just came out with a new coat that's, literally, a SEVEN-LAYER COAT. It's basically just a stack of seven different types of coats on top of each other, including a flannel one, a parka, a hoodie, and more.

And it'll run you over $9,000! Or you could just re-enact that famous scene on "Friends" and put on seven of your own coats at the same time.

"For $10k, ya can really start dressin' w/ Balenciaga ----" pic.twitter.com/t7d4iQei22 — The Internet Beggar (@Internet_Beggar) August 29, 2018

