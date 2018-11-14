Local Nurses Who Win The Lottery Give It To Needy Co-Workers

Although no one in Missouri won the $1.6 billion prize, five tickets were sold in Missouri worth $10,000 and one of those tickets was purchased by a group of nurses at Mercy Children's Hospital. 126 nurses won

After taxes, they were left with $7,200, and split between 126 nurses, they would get $56 each. So they decided instead of all benefiting a little, they would have two people benefit a lot.

