"Live In Front Of A Studio Audience" Returns

ABC got such good buzz recreating episodes of "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons" that they're doing it again. Only this time they're pairing "All in the Family" with "Good Times".

This second installment of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" will air on Wednesday, December 18th. KERRY WASHINGTON, who played Helen Willis on "The Jeffersons" the first time around, is one of the producers on this one.

There's no word on casting yet, so it's not even clear if WOODY HARRELSON and MARISSA TOMEI will be back to play Archie and Edith Bunker.

Click Here to see more.