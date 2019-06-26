Listen: Jake Owen Covers "Believe"

Jake Owen posted an online tribute to Pride Month. He applauded the progress made by his close friends who are part of the LGBT community. He also performed an unplugged country version of Cher's "Believe", which he called "one of the gayest songs of all time."

I believe #loveislove Some of my closest friends and coworkers, are part of the #lgbt community and I couldn’t be more happy for the progress they have made. I’m inspired by people loving people no matter who you are. I BELIEVE the world needs more love. No matter where it comes from. So with that said, I googled “gayest” songs of all time and the boys and I decided to put our country spin on Cher’s “Believe.” Hope you dig. I plan on releasing all of these backstage random songs we’ve created very very soon. Stay tuned friends, and most importantly, love everyone. -- @matthewpaskert on the -- @lukasbracewell adding his incredible talent and love the -- #cher #lgbt #countrymusic #jakeowen #bluegrass #loveislove