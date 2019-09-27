Japanese Airlines Lets You Know Where Babies Sit On The Plane

Japan Airlines just launched a new feature on its website that tells you where BABIES are sitting, so you can avoid them while choosing your seats.

It only works if the parents booked their tickets online. And we haven't seen any other airlines doing it yet. But an online survey found most people like the idea . . .

57% said it's a good feature . . . only 17% said it's not . . . and 26% weren't sure.

