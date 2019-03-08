International Women's Day
Today is International Women's Day!
March 8, 2019
Categories:
It's International Women's Day, which is part of Women's History Month. And a recent survey found 44% of us consider ourselves to be feminists.
Click Here to see more.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 Mar
Disney's D'Capella Stifel Theatre
09 Mar
HBA Home & Garden Show The America's Center
09 Mar
Garth Brooks coming to St. Louis! The Dome at America's Center
10 Mar
HBA Home & Garden Show The America's Center
12 Mar
St. Louis Blues Pink at the Rink The Enterprise Center