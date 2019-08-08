International Cat Day

Happy International Cat Day!

August 8, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Today is International Cat Day, but according to a new survey, only 14% of people say they're a CAT PERSON.  46% say they're a dog person, and 35% say they're both.  The other 5% say they HATE ANIMALS.

Here are a few more results from the survey...

1.  One in four people with a cat say it's their best friend.

2.  About two out of five cat owners have more than one.

3.  And finally, 64% of people with a cat say they'd rather spend a quiet night with it than with their significant other. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
international
Cat
day
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events