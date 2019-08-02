International Beer Day

Happy International Beer Day!

August 2, 2019
Today is International Beer Day!

67% of Americans now say they'd rather drink a domestic beer than an imported one.  And yes, that includes both the people who love their Budweiser and Coors Light, and also the people drinking IPAs and sours from local breweries.

The survey also found that 35% of beer drinkers put down at LEAST five beers a week including 5% of people who are averaging at least three a day. 

