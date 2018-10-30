How Strict Were Your Parents?

About 50,000 people recently took a survey online. Here are seven questions to help figure out how strict your parents were compared to everyone else's...

1. Did they ever ground you? Only 54% of people said they got grounded as a kid.

2. Did they limit your TV or Internet hours? 44% said yes.

3. Were you allowed to watch R-rated movies? 56% of us were.

4. Did you have to be in bed by a certain time when you were in elementary school? 81% of us did. And 30% also had a set bedtime in high school.

5. Were you allowed to swear in front of your parents? Only 19% said yes.

6. Did you have to make your bed every morning? 28% of us did.

7. If you just CLAIMED you were sick, would they let you stay home from school? 42% said yes. 58% said they had to be VERY sick to stay home.

