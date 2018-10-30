How Strict Were Your Parents?

About 50,000 people recently took a survey online.  Here are seven questions to help figure out how strict your parents were compared to everyone else's...

1.  Did they ever ground you?  Only 54% of people said they got grounded as a kid.

2.  Did they limit your TV or Internet hours?  44% said yes.

3.  Were you allowed to watch R-rated movies?  56% of us were.

4.  Did you have to be in bed by a certain time when you were in elementary school?  81% of us did.  And 30% also had a set bedtime in high school.

5.  Were you allowed to swear in front of your parents?  Only 19% said yes.

6.  Did you have to make your bed every morning?  28% of us did.

7.  If you just CLAIMED you were sick, would they let you stay home from school?  42% said yes.  58% said they had to be VERY sick to stay home. 

