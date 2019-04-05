How Much TV Each State Watches

A new study ranked all 50 states according to how much TV the average person watches per day.

The ten states that watch the most are West Virginia . . . Delaware . . . Louisiana . . . Oklahoma . . . Nevada . . . North Dakota . . . Mississippi . . . Alabama . . . Georgia . . . and Arkansas.

The average West Virginian watches just under 4 hours and 31 minutes of TV a day. Delaware is next at 3 hours and 47 minutes. So almost 45 minutes less.

People in Utah watch the LEAST amount of TV at 2 hours 14 minutes a day, followed by Maine . . . Vermont . . . Alaska . . . Colorado . . . Hawaii . . . Minnesota . . . Washington . . . Montana . . . and California.

The study also used Google Analytics to figure out what TYPE of shows each state loves the most.

Sitcoms and reality TV tied for first with 9 states each. News shows were next with 7, then ESPN with 6 . . . soap operas, 6 . . . animated shows, 4 . . . kids' shows, 3 . . . cooking shows, 2 . . . and telenovelas were #1 in Texas and Florida.

New York is the only state where daytime TV was #1. And late-night talk shows were #1 in Vermont.

