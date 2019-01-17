How Much Money You Need To Be "Rich"
How much money to you need to consider yourself "RICH"?
How much money do you need to make to be "rich"? According to a new survey, the majority of people say that if you make about $90,000 to $100,000-a-year, you're "rich".
Here are a few more results from the survey...
1. The majority of people believe that being "poor" means you make less than $30,000-a-year.
2. 2% of people think you're rich if you're making $10,000-a-year.
3. And finally, 2% of people think you're "poor" even at $100,000-a-year.
