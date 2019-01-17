How Much Money You Need To Be "Rich"

How much money do you need to make to be "rich"? According to a new survey, the majority of people say that if you make about $90,000 to $100,000-a-year, you're "rich".

Here are a few more results from the survey...

1. The majority of people believe that being "poor" means you make less than $30,000-a-year.

2. 2% of people think you're rich if you're making $10,000-a-year.

3. And finally, 2% of people think you're "poor" even at $100,000-a-year.

