How Much Money You Need To Be "Rich"

January 17, 2019
Courtney Landrum
How much money do you need to make to be "rich"?  According to a new survey, the majority of people say that if you make about $90,000 to $100,000-a-year, you're "rich".

Here are a few more results from the survey...

1.  The majority of people believe that being "poor" means you make less than $30,000-a-year.

2.  2% of people think you're rich if you're making $10,000-a-year.

3.  And finally, 2% of people think you're "poor" even at $100,000-a-year. 

Courtney & Company