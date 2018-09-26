How Much $10 Was Worth The Year You Were Born

How much was $10 worth the year you were born?

September 26, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Eyewave/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Business Insider looked at inflation rates and posted a list of how much $10 was worth the year you were born.  And they also posted one random item it could buy you today if that $10 still had the same buying power.

They went through every year starting with 1965, when $10 was the equivalent of about $81.  Here's one example from each decade, starting with the year 2000, and going back to 1970..

1.  $10 in the year 2000 had the buying power of $15 or enough to buy three pints of Ben & Jerry's ice cream today.

2.  $10 in 1990 would be like $20 now or enough to buy a 12-pack of Red Bull, or a 72-count bucket of Tide Pods.

3.  $10 in 1980 would be like $32 now or roughly what a set of Apple EarPods cost.  That's the kind with wires though.  The wireless kind are $160.

4.  $10 in 1970 would be like $67 now which would cover a one-way Spirit Airlines ticket from New York to Miami. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
how
Much
$10
ten
dollars
was
worth
year
you
were
born