How Many People Really Slice Their Bagels "St. Louis Style"

The biggest Internet debate of the week is about how to slice bagels after a photo went viral of a guy who had a bunch of bagels sliced like bread or has called it "St. Louis style".

Well, according to a new survey, one out of 50 people looked at that picture and said, "Yeah, so what?"

The survey found 2% of people say they DO cut their bagels just like that, into thin vertical slices, like a loaf of bread.

69% cut their bagels the "normal" way, which is cutting it horizontally into two halves.

