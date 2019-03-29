How Many People Really Slice Their Bagels "St. Louis Style"
So, how many people really slice their bagels "St. Louis style"... Or like bread?
March 29, 2019
The biggest Internet debate of the week is about how to slice bagels after a photo went viral of a guy who had a bunch of bagels sliced like bread or has called it "St. Louis style".
Well, according to a new survey, one out of 50 people looked at that picture and said, "Yeah, so what?"
The survey found 2% of people say they DO cut their bagels just like that, into thin vertical slices, like a loaf of bread.
69% cut their bagels the "normal" way, which is cutting it horizontally into two halves.
