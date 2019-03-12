How many people have you kissed in your life? A recent survey asked more than 7,500 Americans over the age of 18.

Here are the results...

1. 5% of people said they've never been kissed.

2. 4% said they've only kissed one person.

3. 13% said 2 to 4.

4. 16% said between 5 and 10.

5. 13% said 11 to 20.

6. 11% said between 20 and FIFTY.

7. And 15% said they've kissed MORE than 50 people in their life. Another 23% said they're not sure. So technically, that was the #1 answer.

The survey also found people in the western U.S. are the least likely to have never been kissed . . . only 3% compared to 6% everywhere else. And they're also more likely to have kissed over 50 people . . . 20% compared to 16% in the Northeast, 13% in the South, and 12% in the Midwest.

