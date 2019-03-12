How Many People Have You Kissed?

How many people have you actually KISSED in your life?

March 12, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Ronnie Wu/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

How many people have you kissed in your life?  A recent survey asked more than 7,500 Americans over the age of 18.

Here are the results...

1.  5% of people said they've never been kissed.

2.  4% said they've only kissed one person.

3.  13% said 2 to 4.

4.  16% said between 5 and 10.

5.  13% said 11 to 20.

6.  11% said between 20 and FIFTY.

7.  And 15% said they've kissed MORE than 50 people in their life.  Another 23% said they're not sure.  So technically, that was the #1 answer.

The survey also found people in the western U.S. are the least likely to have never been kissed . . . only 3% compared to 6% everywhere else.  And they're also more likely to have kissed over 50 people . . . 20% compared to 16% in the Northeast, 13% in the South, and 12% in the Midwest.  

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
how
many
PEOPLE
you
have
kissed
in
Life
Courtney & Company