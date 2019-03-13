How Long You Should Date Before Getting Engaged
How long should you date someone BEFORE you get engaged?
If you're madly in love, how long do you have to wait before you pop the question? And how long is TOO long? Over 7,500 people recently took a poll. Here's what they said...
1. Less than 6 months of dating . . . only 2% said it's okay. 98% said that's too early.
2. 6 to 12 months . . . 18% said that's the right amount of time.
3. 12 to 18 months . . . 20% said it's a good amount of time, making it the #1 answer.
4. 18 to 24 months . . . 15%.
5. 2 to 3 years . . . 15%.
6. 3 to 4 years . . . only 4%.
7. 4 to 5 years . . . just 2%.
8. More than 5 years . . . also 2%.
22% said they weren't sure what the right amount of time is.
And here's one more surprising stat: Apparently women are a little more gun-shy about getting engaged than men are. 23% of men said you should propose within the first year of dating, compared to 18% of women.
