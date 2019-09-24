How Cats Show Affection
Your cat loves you just as much as your dog, but they just DON'T show it.
September 24, 2019
A new study out of Oregon State University found that cats form bonds with their owners, just like dogs do. But they just show their bonds differently.
A cat shows it feels bonded and secure by being confident to explore the area they're in, by not showing signs of stress, and by occasionally acknowledging their owner's existence. So if that sounds like YOUR cat, they DO love you.
