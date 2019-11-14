Holiday Extra Expenses

Here are the EXTRA expenses we encounter around the holidays.

November 14, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey looked at extra expenses we have around the holidays, and what it all costs...

1.  Gifts for family and friends, $270.

2.  Holiday food and drinks at home, $117.

3.  Food and drinks at restaurants, $98.

4.  New clothes and beauty items, $71.

5.  Holiday entertainment, $68.

6.  Extra childcare or babysitting hours, $30.

7.  Decorations, $46.

8.  A Christmas tree, $34.

9.  Money spent on a house cleaner or cleaning supplies, $30.

10.  Buying things for a guest room, $25.

The survey also found that the average person who DOESN'T stick to their budget will overspend by a whopping $489.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Holiday
extra
expenses
Courtney & Company