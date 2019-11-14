Holiday Extra Expenses

A new survey looked at extra expenses we have around the holidays, and what it all costs...

1. Gifts for family and friends, $270.

2. Holiday food and drinks at home, $117.

3. Food and drinks at restaurants, $98.

4. New clothes and beauty items, $71.

5. Holiday entertainment, $68.

6. Extra childcare or babysitting hours, $30.

7. Decorations, $46.

8. A Christmas tree, $34.

9. Money spent on a house cleaner or cleaning supplies, $30.

10. Buying things for a guest room, $25.

The survey also found that the average person who DOESN'T stick to their budget will overspend by a whopping $489.

