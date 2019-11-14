Holiday Extra Expenses
Here are the EXTRA expenses we encounter around the holidays.
A new survey looked at extra expenses we have around the holidays, and what it all costs...
1. Gifts for family and friends, $270.
2. Holiday food and drinks at home, $117.
3. Food and drinks at restaurants, $98.
4. New clothes and beauty items, $71.
5. Holiday entertainment, $68.
6. Extra childcare or babysitting hours, $30.
7. Decorations, $46.
8. A Christmas tree, $34.
9. Money spent on a house cleaner or cleaning supplies, $30.
10. Buying things for a guest room, $25.
The survey also found that the average person who DOESN'T stick to their budget will overspend by a whopping $489.
