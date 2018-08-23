The Highest Paid Female Athletes

Serena Williams tops a "Forbes" list of the "Highest Paid Female Athletes".

August 23, 2018
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

"Forbes" put out a list of the '10 Highest Paid Female Athletes,' and EIGHT of them are tennis players, including Serena Williams, who's #1, after making $18.1 million over the past year.

Of course, Serena has been busy with her baby daughter during a lot of the past year, so only $62,000 of that came from tennis winnings.  The other $18 million is from endorsements.

Here's the Top 10:

1.  Serena Williams, $18.1 million, tennis

2.  Caroline Wozniacki, $13 million, tennis

3.  Sloane Stephens, $11.2 million, tennis

4.  Garbine Muguruza, $11 million, tennis

5.  Maria Sharapova, $10.5 million, tennis

6.  Venus Williams, $10.2 million, tennis

7.  P.V. Sindhu, $8.5 million, badminton

8.  Simona Halep, $7.7 million, tennis

9.  Danica Patrick, $7.5 million, racing

10.  Angelique Kerber, $7 million, tennis

