The Highest Paid Female Athletes

"Forbes" put out a list of the '10 Highest Paid Female Athletes,' and EIGHT of them are tennis players, including Serena Williams, who's #1, after making $18.1 million over the past year.

Of course, Serena has been busy with her baby daughter during a lot of the past year, so only $62,000 of that came from tennis winnings. The other $18 million is from endorsements.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Serena Williams, $18.1 million, tennis

2. Caroline Wozniacki, $13 million, tennis

3. Sloane Stephens, $11.2 million, tennis

4. Garbine Muguruza, $11 million, tennis

5. Maria Sharapova, $10.5 million, tennis

6. Venus Williams, $10.2 million, tennis

7. P.V. Sindhu, $8.5 million, badminton

8. Simona Halep, $7.7 million, tennis

9. Danica Patrick, $7.5 million, racing

10. Angelique Kerber, $7 million, tennis

