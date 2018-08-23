The Highest Paid Female Athletes
Serena Williams tops a "Forbes" list of the "Highest Paid Female Athletes".
"Forbes" put out a list of the '10 Highest Paid Female Athletes,' and EIGHT of them are tennis players, including Serena Williams, who's #1, after making $18.1 million over the past year.
Of course, Serena has been busy with her baby daughter during a lot of the past year, so only $62,000 of that came from tennis winnings. The other $18 million is from endorsements.
Here's the Top 10:
1. Serena Williams, $18.1 million, tennis
2. Caroline Wozniacki, $13 million, tennis
3. Sloane Stephens, $11.2 million, tennis
4. Garbine Muguruza, $11 million, tennis
5. Maria Sharapova, $10.5 million, tennis
6. Venus Williams, $10.2 million, tennis
7. P.V. Sindhu, $8.5 million, badminton
8. Simona Halep, $7.7 million, tennis
9. Danica Patrick, $7.5 million, racing
10. Angelique Kerber, $7 million, tennis
