Here's How to Take the Perfect Nap

There's really nothing that feels as amazing as taking a sweet, sweet nap. Even if you have to do it while you're sitting on a toilet in the office bathroom.

A new survey asked people to name the elements of a PERFECT NAP. And here are the results . . .

It's after a meal or exercising . . . in a dark, cool room . . . with a blanket and one pillow . . . with a pet . . . and it lasts longer than 20 minutes.

But if you can't make all of those things happen . . . most people will just grab whatever nap they can.

Here are some of the strangest places people say they've taken naps....

In an abandoned chemical plant

Standing up on the subway

In a coal mine

In a barrel

In a drive-thru waiting for food

In their trunk

On a ski lift

While riding a horse

At a funeral

