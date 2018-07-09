Here's How to Take the Perfect Nap

July 9, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
napping

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

There's really nothing that feels as amazing as taking a sweet, sweet nap.  Even if you have to do it while you're sitting on a toilet in the office bathroom.

A new survey asked people to name the elements of a PERFECT NAP.  And here are the results . . .

It's after a meal or exercising . . . in a dark, cool room . . . with a blanket and one pillow . . . with a pet . . . and it lasts longer than 20 minutes.

But if you can't make all of those things happen . . . most people will just grab whatever nap they can.

Here are some of the strangest places people say they've taken naps....

  • In an abandoned chemical plant
  • Standing up on the subway
  • In a coal mine
  • In a barrel
  • In a drive-thru waiting for food
  • In their trunk
  • On a ski lift
  • While riding a horse
  • At a funeral 

Click here to read more! 

 

 

Tags: 
Nap
sleep
the perfect nap