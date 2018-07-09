Here's How to Take the Perfect Nap
July 9, 2018
There's really nothing that feels as amazing as taking a sweet, sweet nap. Even if you have to do it while you're sitting on a toilet in the office bathroom.
A new survey asked people to name the elements of a PERFECT NAP. And here are the results . . .
It's after a meal or exercising . . . in a dark, cool room . . . with a blanket and one pillow . . . with a pet . . . and it lasts longer than 20 minutes.
But if you can't make all of those things happen . . . most people will just grab whatever nap they can.
Here are some of the strangest places people say they've taken naps....
- In an abandoned chemical plant
- Standing up on the subway
- In a coal mine
- In a barrel
- In a drive-thru waiting for food
- In their trunk
- On a ski lift
- While riding a horse
- At a funeral
