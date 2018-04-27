The Hassle Of Moving

According to a new survey, 67% of people say they would definitely or probably move if it wasn't such a hassle.

And 66% say they legitimately don't like where they live right now.

The survey also found the top four things that actually WILL get us to move. Check 'em out...

1. We need a cheaper place.

2. A job.

3. A terrible neighbor.

4. We need a better place for our PET.

And one more thing from the survey: 39% of people have LIED to a friend to get out of helping them move.

