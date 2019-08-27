The Hardest And Least-Hardest Working States

WalletHub.com just ranked all 50 states from the hardest working to the least-hard working.

The rankings are based on 10 categories including average work hours, employment rate, unused vacation days, commute times, people with multiple jobs, and average amounts of leisure time.

Based on that, the 10 hardest working states are: North Dakota . . . Alaska . . . South Dakota . . . Texas . . . Nebraska . . . Hawaii . . . Wyoming . . . Colorado . . . Virginia . . . and Maryland.

And the 10 least-hard working states are: West Virginia . . . Rhode Island . . . New Mexico . . . Michigan . . . Ohio . . . Oregon . . . Connecticut . . . New York . . . ILLINOIS . . . and Pennsylvania.

Missouri was number 24 on the list.

