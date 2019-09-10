The Happiest And Least Happiest States
Are Missouri and Illinois HAPPY STATES?
An annual study that ranks the happiest states in America is out again.
The ten happiest states in 2019 are: Hawaii . . . Utah . . . Minnesota . . . California . . . New Jersey . . . Idaho . . . Massachusetts . . . Maryland . . . Nebraska . . . and Connecticut.
West Virginia was named the LEAST happy state again this year, followed by Arkansas . . . Alaska . . . Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . Kentucky . . . Alabama . . . Oklahoma . . . Tennessee . . . and MISSOURI.
Illinois was ranked number 24.
People in South Dakota get the most sleep . . . New York has the lowest suicide rate . . . Utah has the best work hours . . . North Dakota had the best income growth over the last year . . . and the safest state overall is Minnesota.