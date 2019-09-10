The Happiest And Least Happiest States

An annual study that ranks the happiest states in America is out again.

The ten happiest states in 2019 are: Hawaii . . . Utah . . . Minnesota . . . California . . . New Jersey . . . Idaho . . . Massachusetts . . . Maryland . . . Nebraska . . . and Connecticut.

West Virginia was named the LEAST happy state again this year, followed by Arkansas . . . Alaska . . . Mississippi . . . Louisiana . . . Kentucky . . . Alabama . . . Oklahoma . . . Tennessee . . . and MISSOURI.

Illinois was ranked number 24.

People in South Dakota get the most sleep . . . New York has the lowest suicide rate . . . Utah has the best work hours . . . North Dakota had the best income growth over the last year . . . and the safest state overall is Minnesota.