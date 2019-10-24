Halloween Movies For Scaredy-Cats
Here are some Halloween movies that WON'T scare you.
October 24, 2019
Vulture.com has a list of 15 spooky Halloween movies for, quote, "scaredy-cats." Here they are, in no particular order...
1. "Addams Family Values", 1993
2. "Edward Scissorhands", 1990
3. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", 1975
4. "Labyrinth", 1986
5. "Ghostbusters", 1984
6. "Beetlejuice", 1988
7. "Scooby-Doo", 2002
8. "Jennifer's Body", 2009
9. "The Craft", 1996
10. "Clue", 1985
11. "Death Becomes Her", 1992
12. "Hocus Pocus", 1993
13. "Casper", 1995
14. "The Nightmare Before Christmas", 1993
15. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", 1992
