Halloween Movies For Scaredy-Cats

Vulture.com has a list of 15 spooky Halloween movies for, quote, "scaredy-cats." Here they are, in no particular order...

1. "Addams Family Values", 1993

2. "Edward Scissorhands", 1990

3. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show", 1975

4. "Labyrinth", 1986

5. "Ghostbusters", 1984

6. "Beetlejuice", 1988

7. "Scooby-Doo", 2002

8. "Jennifer's Body", 2009

9. "The Craft", 1996

10. "Clue", 1985

11. "Death Becomes Her", 1992

12. "Hocus Pocus", 1993

13. "Casper", 1995

14. "The Nightmare Before Christmas", 1993

15. "Buffy the Vampire Slayer", 1992

