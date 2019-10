Should you GO OUT or STAY in this Halloween? Well, we looked at Halloween "HORROR"scopes to find out.

If you are a Libra, like Courtney, you should GO OUT.

Pisces, like Tim, should STAY IN.

If you are a Gemini, like Lance, you should GO OUT.

If you are an Aquarius, Like Jen, you should also GO OUT.

And if you are a Sagitarius, like Kevin, STAY in.

Click Here to see more.