Guilty Purchases
What's your GUILTY PURCHASE?
Everyone loves sales. But how deep of a discount do you need to get to be totally guilt-free about a purchase? A new survey found the average is 23% off. Once something's THAT on sale, we feel like we almost HAVE to buy it.
The survey also found the average American will make $277,680 worth of guilty purchases in their life.
Here are the top ten things we feel bad about buying...
1. Eating at restaurants, because the food's so overpriced. 47% of us feel guilty.
2. New clothes, 46%.
3. Electronics, 38%.
4. Shoes, 35%.
5. Delivery or take out, 35%.
6. Alcohol, 34%.
7. Cosmetics or other beauty-related items, 31%.
8. Snacks, 30%.
9. Vacations or money spent on traveling, 24%.
10. Your passions, including hobbies, 24%.
