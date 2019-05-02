Guilty Purchases

What's your GUILTY PURCHASE?

May 2, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

Everyone loves sales.  But how deep of a discount do you need to get to be totally guilt-free about a purchase?  A new survey found the average is 23% off.  Once something's THAT on sale, we feel like we almost HAVE to buy it.

The survey also found the average American will make $277,680 worth of guilty purchases in their life. 

Here are the top ten things we feel bad about buying...

1.  Eating at restaurants, because the food's so overpriced.  47% of us feel guilty.

2.  New clothes, 46%.

3.  Electronics, 38%.

4.  Shoes, 35%.

5.  Delivery or take out, 35%.

6.  Alcohol, 34%.

7.  Cosmetics or other beauty-related items, 31%.

8.  Snacks, 30%.

9.  Vacations or money spent on traveling, 24%.

10.  Your passions, including hobbies, 24%.

