You Can Play Golf Inside Busch Stadium Next Month

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - How would you like to play a round of golf inside Busch Stadium? Well, that will be possible next month.

Stadiumlinks is transforming baseball heaven into a 9-hole golf experience Nov. 1-3. You'll take your shots from tee boxes placed all around the stadium concourse and aim for holes on the baseball field.

Each shot is somewhere between 60-150 yards and scoring is based on where your ball lands. You can play in groups of two, four, six, or eight and will need to book a tee time in advance. Make sure you join the waiting list, here, so you can set up a tee time.

Each player within your group will be provided with 18 complimentary golf balls to use on the Stadiumlinks course.

Here's an example of what the course looked like in other stadiums, such as Citi Field in New York, Minute Maid Park in Houston and the LA Memorial Coliseum.

