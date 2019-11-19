Getting Sick For Some "Me Time"

According to a new survey, 29% of people say they actually LIKE getting SICK once in a while because it means they'll finally get a break from their day-to-day responsibilities.

And here are the top five perks of being sick...

1. Catching up on sleep.

2. Just getting to lay around all day.

3. Binge-watching TV shows.

4. Not having to go to work.

5. Getting some "me time."

