Getting Sick For Some "Me Time"

Are you looking forward to getting sick so you can get some ME TIME??!!

November 19, 2019
Courtney Landrum
According to a new survey, 29% of people say they actually LIKE getting SICK once in a while because it means they'll finally get a break from their day-to-day responsibilities.

And here are the top five perks of being sick...

1.  Catching up on sleep.

2.  Just getting to lay around all day.

3.  Binge-watching TV shows.

4.  Not having to go to work.

5.  Getting some "me time." 

