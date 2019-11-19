Getting Sick For Some "Me Time"
Are you looking forward to getting sick so you can get some ME TIME??!!
November 19, 2019
According to a new survey, 29% of people say they actually LIKE getting SICK once in a while because it means they'll finally get a break from their day-to-day responsibilities.
And here are the top five perks of being sick...
1. Catching up on sleep.
2. Just getting to lay around all day.
3. Binge-watching TV shows.
4. Not having to go to work.
5. Getting some "me time."
