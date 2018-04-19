The Funniest Types Of Humor

A new survey asked people what types of HUMOR they find funny, and "toilet humor" came in last. Here are the full results...

1. Observations on everyday life, 72%.

2. Observations on the news, 47%.

3. Wordplay, 31%.

4. Controversial or taboo subjects, 30%.

5. Impressions, 28%.

6. Sketch comedy, 26%.

7. Improv, 23%.

8. Cringeworthy, awkward, and embarrassing situations, 22%.

9. Toilet humor, 14%.

10. Nothing. I find nothing funny. 7%.

