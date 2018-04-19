The Funniest Types Of Humor
A new survey asked people what types of humor they think are the funniest.
April 19, 2018
A new survey asked people what types of HUMOR they find funny, and "toilet humor" came in last. Here are the full results...
1. Observations on everyday life, 72%.
2. Observations on the news, 47%.
3. Wordplay, 31%.
4. Controversial or taboo subjects, 30%.
5. Impressions, 28%.
6. Sketch comedy, 26%.
7. Improv, 23%.
8. Cringeworthy, awkward, and embarrassing situations, 22%.
9. Toilet humor, 14%.
10. Nothing. I find nothing funny. 7%.
