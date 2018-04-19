The Funniest Types Of Humor

(Dreamstime)

A new survey asked people what types of HUMOR they find funny, and "toilet humor" came in last.  Here are the full results...

1.  Observations on everyday life, 72%.

2.  Observations on the news, 47%.

3.  Wordplay, 31%.

4.  Controversial or taboo subjects, 30%.

5.  Impressions, 28%.

6.  Sketch comedy, 26%.

7.  Improv, 23%.

8.  Cringeworthy, awkward, and embarrassing situations, 22%.

9.  Toilet humor, 14%.

10.  Nothing.  I find nothing funny.  7%. 

