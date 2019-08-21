The Friendliest And Rudest States

A website called Big Seven Travel asked its readers to rank all 50 states according to how friendly people are. And six of the ten LEAST friendly states are in the Northeast.

New York was named the rudest state in America, followed by Arkansas . . . Delaware . . . Massachusetts . . . New Jersey . . . Washington . . . New Hampshire . . . Nevada . . . Florida . . . and Rhode Island.

No single area of the country dominated the friendliest states list. But no states in the Northeast made it, either.

According to the results, the friendliest state in America is MINNESOTA. The rest of the top ten are Tennessee . . . South Carolina . . . Texas . . . Wyoming . . . Indiana . . . Colorado . . . Kansas . . . Oklahoma . . . and Hawaii.

Illinois came in 14th on the list which is FRIENDLIER than Missouri, which came in at number 22.

