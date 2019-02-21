Forgetting A Simple Word

Have you ever forgot a SIMPLE Word?

February 21, 2019
Courtney Landrum
(Photo by Denys Kovtun/Dreamstime.com)

Have you ever forgotten a totally basic word?  People on Twitter are sharing stories of when that happened to them like a woman who couldn't think of the word "soup" and said she wanted a "really wet salad," or another woman who blanked on her husband's name when she introduced him to her boss.

