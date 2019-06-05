First Dance Songs Based On Your Astrological Sign
Check out the right FIRST DANCE song for your wedding based on your astrological sign.
PopSugar.com talked with an astrologist to find out the right FIRST DANCE SONG based on your astrological sign...
Aquarius (Jan. 21-Feb. 19): "You and Me" by Lifehouse
Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): "I Knew I Loved You" by Savage Garden
Aries (March 21-April 20): "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne
Taurus (April 21-May 21): "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo
Gemini (May 22-June 21): "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran
Cancer (June 22-July 22): "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): "Crazy For You" by Madonna
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.23): "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" by Bryan Adams
Libra (Sept. 24-Oct. 23): "At Last" by Etta James
Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison
Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): "In My Life" by The Beatles
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20): "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton
