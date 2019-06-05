First Dance Songs Based On Your Astrological Sign

Check out the right FIRST DANCE song for your wedding based on your astrological sign.

June 5, 2019
PopSugar.com talked with an astrologist to find out the right FIRST DANCE SONG based on your astrological sign...

Aquarius (Jan. 21-Feb. 19): "You and Me" by Lifehouse

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): "I Knew I Loved You" by Savage Garden

Aries (March 21-April 20): "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne

Taurus (April 21-May 21): "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo

Gemini (May 22-June 21): "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

Cancer (June 22-July 22): "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): "Crazy For You" by Madonna

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.23): "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" by Bryan Adams

Libra (Sept. 24-Oct. 23): "At Last" by Etta James

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): "In My Life" by The Beatles

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20): "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

