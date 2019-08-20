THAT'S HOT: The Federal Recommended Thermostat Setting Is 78 Degrees

There's a new report out that says you should keep your thermostat at 78 degrees when you're home .and 82 at night. And people on Twitter are LOSING IT saying things like, "I see we've decided to give up on sleeping."

How cool do you keep your house?



New report our shows these as the recommended temps for energy efficiency:



• 78° F when you’re home

• 85° F when you’re at work or away

• 82° F when you’re sleeping pic.twitter.com/iNOSaqX35c — Jennifer Titus (@jenntitus10) August 19, 2019

