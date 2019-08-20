THAT'S HOT: The Federal Recommended Thermostat Setting Is 78 Degrees

Here are the temps that you SHOULD keep your thermostat at.

There's a new report out that says you should keep your thermostat at 78 degrees when you're home .and 82 at night.  And people on Twitter are LOSING IT saying things like, "I see we've decided to give up on sleeping."

