The Favorite TV Shows Among Millennials

What TV shows do MILLENNIALS enjoy the most?

April 25, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Features

The polling site YouGov.com released a list of the most popular TV shows of all time among MILLENNIALS, and #1 spot went to "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air", which went off the air before most of them were born.

They define 'Millennials' as 18-to-24-year-olds, and "The Fresh Prince" ran from 1990 to 1996, meaning that NONE of them would remember the show from its original run. 

The Millennials were asked if they have a positive, negative, or neutral opinion of a bunch of shows, and these are the 10 that came out on top:

1.  "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" . . . Positive Opinion:  73%

2.  "The Simpsons" . . . 67%

3.  "Jeopardy" . . . 66%

4.  "America's Funniest Home Videos" . . . 61%

5.  "Friends" . . . 60%

6.  "Wheel of Fortune" . . . 57%

7.  "The Price Is Right" . . . 56%

8.  "Saturday Night Live" . . . 56%

9.  "House" . . . 56%

10.  "Family Guy" . . . 56%

It's interesting that there weren't any NEWER shows at the top, but shows like "Futurama", "The Office", "The Big Bang Theory", "Stranger Things", "Modern Family", "Malcolm in the Middle", and "Black-ish" were included, but they just didn't score as high.

Among respondents of ALL ages, "I Love Lucy" is #1 with a 69% favorability.  

"Jeopardy" is second . . . followed by "The Twilight Zone", "I Dream of Jeannie", and "Golden Girls".  Now THOSE are shows that Millennials probably haven't seen a lot of.

Click Here to see more.

