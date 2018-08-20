Deadline.com has an impressive rundown of the Fall TV Premiere Dates for some of your favorite shows...

September 2:

The Last Defense (Investigation Discovery, new true-crime series)

September 3:

Baked (Food Network, new docuseries)

Twisted Sisters (Investigation Discovery, new docuseries)

September 4:

Mayans M.C. (FX, new drama series)

The Purge (USA/Syfy, new drama series)

Model Squad (E! new docuseries)

September 5:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX, Season 13)

The Bobby Brown Story (BET, new miniseries)

800 Words (Acorn TV, Season 3B; U.S. premiere)

September 6:

Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 13)

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman (Hulu, Season 1B)

Bite Club (Food Network, new docuseries)

September 7:

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Netflix, Season 2)

Atypical (Netflix, Season 2)

September 8:

Bake It Like Buddy (Discovery Family, new baking competition series)

September 9:

NFL Football (CBS, new season)

America’s Game of the Week (Fox, new season of NFL football)

Rel (Fox, new comedy series sneak preview; moves to regular slot on September 30)

The Deuce (HBO, Season 2)

Shameless (Showtime, Season 9)

Kidding (Showtime, new comedy series)

The Last Ship (TNT, Season 5; final season)

You (Lifetime, new drama series)

The Bad Seed (Lifetime, new drama series)

Ashlee+Evan (E!, new unscripted series)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Nat Geo Wild, Season 6)

September 10:

Monday Night Football (ESPN, Season 49)

Amanpour & Company (CNN, new public-affairs series)

Jack Irish (Acorn, Season 2, U.S. premiere)

A Place to Call Home (Acorn, Season 6, U.S. premiere; final season)

September 12:

American Horror Story (FX, Season 8)

American Junkie (Viceland, new docuseries)

September 13:

Thursday Night Football (NFL Network, Season 13; simulcast on Fox from September 27-December 13)

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks(TruTV, Season 1B)

Snatch (Sony Crackle, Season 2)

September 14:

BoJack Horseman (Netflix, Season 5)

Ingobernable (Netflix, Season 2)

The First (Hulu, new drama series)

Forever (Amazon Prime, new comedy series)

Snake City (Nat Geo Wild, Season 5)

Mexico Untamed (Nat Geo Wild, new miniseries)

Haunted Live (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

September 15:

Pupparazzi (Nat Geo Wild, new miniseries)

September 16:

The Circus (Showtime, Season 3B)

Warriors of Liberty City (Starz, new docuseries)

September 17:

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Nickelodeon, new animated series)

September 18:

Total Divas (E!, Season 8)

The Hunt for the Trump Tapes with Tom Arnold (Viceland, new docuseries)

Sorry for Your Loss (Facebook Watch, new drama series)

September 19:

Bug Bites (Food Network, new docuseries)

September 20:

GMA Day (ABC, new daily infotainment show)

Dead Lucky (Sundance Now, North American premiere of Australian drama series)

September 21:

The Good Cop (Netflix, new drama series)

Maniac (Netflix, new dark comedy series)

Dragon Pilot (Netflix, new animated series)

Pete the Cat (Amazon Prime, new animated series)

September 23:

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 2; moves to regular slot on September 24)

September 24:

Dancing with the Stars (ABC, Season 27)

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 2)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, Season 12; moves to regular slot September 27)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 2; moves to regular slot September 27)

Magnum P.I. (CBS, new drama series revival)

Bull (CBS, Season 2)

The Voice (NBC, Season 15)

Manifest (NBC, new drama series)

The Resident (Fox, Season 2)

9-1-1 (Fox, Season 2; time-slot premiere)

Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 4)

Ackley Bridge (Acorn, Season 2, U.S. premiere)

September 25:

NCIS (CBS, Season 16)

FBI (CBS, new drama series)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, Season 5)

This Is Us (NBC, Season 3)

New Amsterdam (NBC, new drama series)

The Gifted (Fox, Season 2)

Lethal Weapon (Fox, Season 3)

Mr Inbetween (FX, new drama series)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic Channel, Season 11)

September 26:

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 5)

American Housewife (ABC, Season 3)

Modern Family (ABC, Season 10)

A Million Little Things (ABC, new drama series)

Single Parents (ABC, new comedy series)

Survivor (CBS, Season 37; moves to regular time slot October 3)

Chicago Med (NBC, Season 4)

Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 7)

Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 6)

Empire (Fox, Season 5)

Star (Fox, Season 3)

South Park (Comedy Central, Season 22)

September 27:

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 15)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC, Season 5)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, Season 12; time slot premiere)

Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 2; time slot premiere)

Mom (CBS, Season 6)

Murphy Brown (CBS, new comedy series revival)

S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 2)

The Good Place (NBC, Season 3; moves to regular slot October 4)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 19; moves to regular slot October 4)

Thursday Night Football (Fox, network premiere; simulcast on NFL Network)

The Best Thing I Ever Ate (Cooking Channel, Season 9)

September 28:

McGyver (CBS, Season 3)

Hawaii Five-O (CBS, Season 9)

Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 9)

Dateline NBC (NBC, Season 27)

Last Man Standing (Fox, Season 7; new network)

The Cool Kids (Fox, new comedy series)

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox, Season 18)

Chef’s Table (Netflix, Season 5)

September 29:

48 Hours (CBS, Season 31; moves to regular slot October 3)

September 30:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 29)

60 Minutes (CBS, Season 51; moves to regular slot October 7)

God Friended Me (CBS, new drama series; moves to regular slot October 7)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 10 premiere; moves to regular slot October 7)

The Simpsons (Fox, Season 30)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Season 9)

Family Guy (Fox, Season 16)

Rel (Fox, new comedy series; slot premiere)

Poldark (PBS, Season 4)

Halloween Wars (Food Network, Season 8)

September TBA:

Hit Properties with Nathan Morris (DIY, new docuseries)

October 1:

The Neighborhood (CBS, new comedy series)

Happy Together (CBS, new comedy series)

October 3:

Survivor (CBS, Season 37; time slot premiere)

SEAL Team (CBS, Season 2)

Criminal Minds (CBS, Season 14)

October 4:

Station 19 (ABC, Season 2)

Superstore (NBC, Season 4)

The Good Place (NBC, Season 3; time slot premiere)

Will & Grace (NBC, Season 2)

I Feel Bad (NBC, new comedy series)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 19; time slot premiere)

October 5:

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, Season 5)

Speechless (ABC, Season 3)

Child Support (ABC, Season 2)

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon Prime, Season 3)

October 6:

48 Hours (CBS, Season 31; time slot premiere)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Nat Geo Wild, Season 6)

October 7:

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (ABC, new dance competition series)

Shark Tank (ABC, Season 10)

60 Minutes (CBS, Season 51; time slot premiere)

God Friended Me (CBS, new drama series; time slot premiere)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 10 premiere; time slot premiere)

Madam Secretary (CBS, Season 5)

The Walking Dead (AMC, Season 9)

Star Wars: Resistance (Disney Channel, new animated series)

October 9:

The Flash (The CW, Season 5)

Black Lightning (The CW, Season 2)

October 10:

Riverdale (The CW, Season 2)

All American (The CW, new drama series)

October 11:

Supernatural (The CW, Season 14)

October 12:

Blindspot (NBC, Season 4)

Dynasty (The CW, Season 2)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW, Season 4; final season)

The Romanoffs (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

Light as a Feather (Hulu, new drama series)

Coop and Cami Ask the World (Disney Channel, new comedy series)

Fish My City with Mike Iaconelli (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

October 14:

The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC, new talk show series)

Supergirl (The CW, Season 4)

Charmed (The CW, new drama series)

Camping (HBO, new comedy series)

AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth’s History of Horror (AMC, new documentary series)

October 15:

Arrow (The CW, Season 5)

October 16:

The Conners (ABC, new comedy series)

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, new comedy series)

Black-ish (ABC, Season 5)

Splitting Up Together (ABC, Season 2)

The Rookie (ABC, new drama series)

October 19:

Lore (Amazon Prime, Season 2)

October 21:

Wolf Creek (Pop, Season 2)

October 22:

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 4)

October 25:

Legacies (The CW, new drama series)

Deutschland 86 (Sundance TV, Season 2)

October 26:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix, new drama series)

Castlevania (Netflix, Season 2)

October 28:

Amanda to the Rescue (Animal Planet, new docuseries)

October 31:

Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access, new drama series; moves to Thursdays on November 8)

October TBA:

Big Cat Legacy (Animal Planet, new docuseries; working title)

Boomtown Builder (DIY, new docuseries)

Best House on the Block (HGTV, new docuseries)

Bang (Acorn, Season 1, U.S. premiere)

November 2:

House of Cards (Netflix, Season 6)

Homecoming (Amazon Prime, new drama series)

November 4:

Outlander (Starz, Season 4)

November 7:

Clique (Pop TV, new drama series)

November 8:

Tell Me a Story (CBS All Access, new drama series; time slot premiere)

November 12:

StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson (National Geographic Channel, Season 4)

November 16:

The Kominsky Method (Netflix, new comedy series)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix, new animated series)

November 17:

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle (Sundance TV, new documentary miniseries)

November 16:

Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI (Showtime, new documentary series; working title)

November 28:

Vikings (History, Season 5B)

November TBA:

The Little Drummer Girl (AMC, new miniseries)

Startup (Sony Crackle, Season 3)

Agatha Raisin (Acorn, Season 2, U.S. premiere)

The Heart Guy (Acorn, Season 3, U.S. premiere)

December 5:

Deal or No Deal (CNBC, new game show revival)

December 21:

Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu, Season 2)

