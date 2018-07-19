Everyday Habits That Could Be Zapping Your Energy

Here are a few HABITS that might explain why you are so tired.

July 19, 2018
Courtney Landrum
(Dreamstime)

If you're tired all the time, here are six, not-so-obvious habits that could be zapping your energy...

1.  Taking things personally.  Try to let stuff roll off your back more.  Being offended and angry all the time is a huge waste of energy that can really take a toll on you.

2.  Constant worrying.  It's a hard one to fix.  But do your best, because it really can hold you back.  Instead of worrying so much, take action whenever you can address something head-on.  And if something's out of your hands, try not to fixate on it.

3.  Negativity.  It's a huge drain on your own energy.  And complaining all the time can be a drain on the people around you too.

4.  Overthinking things.  Once you've thought something through, pull the trigger and stop second guessing yourself.  There's a trendy term now called "FOBO," which stands for "fear of better options."  And it can be a huge energy waster.

5.  Gossiping and creating drama.  Generating any kind of unnecessary drama in your life is a waste of time and energy.

6.  Being too much of a people pleaser.  Being helpful is great.  But when you do it too much, you end up never focusing on yourself. 

