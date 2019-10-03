Eddie Murphy To Do "Beverly Hills Cop 4"

Get ready for "Beverly hills cop 4"!

October 3, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

After the "Coming to America" sequel, EDDIE MURPHY is doing "Beverly Hills Cop 4", then returning to standup.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Eddie Murphy
Beverly Hills Cop 4
Courtney & Company
do