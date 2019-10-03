Eddie Murphy To Do "Beverly Hills Cop 4"
Get ready for "Beverly hills cop 4"!
October 3, 2019
Categories:
After the "Coming to America" sequel, EDDIE MURPHY is doing "Beverly Hills Cop 4", then returning to standup.
