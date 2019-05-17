The Drunkest Countries

A new global survey of 124,000 people found the average American gets drunk FIFTY TIMES A YEAR. And the only country that overindulges more than that is the U.K. at 51 times a year. That's basically once a week.

The worldwide average is 33 days. So Americans get drunk about 50% more than that.

Here are the ten countries that get drunk the most: The U.K., 51 days a year . . . the U.S., 50 days . . . Canada, 48 . . . Australia, 47 . . . Denmark, 42 . . . India, 41 . . . Ireland, 41 . . . Mexico, 38 . . . the Czech Republic, 37 . . . and Finland, 35.

