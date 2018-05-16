The Drunkest And Least Drunk Cities In America

A new study looked at the binge drinking rates in the 381 biggest cities in the country, and all 10 of the drunkest cities are concentrated in one very specific region.

And they are...

Green Bay, Wisconsin . . . Eau Claire, Wisconsin . . . Appleton, Wisconsin . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . Fargo, North Dakota . . . Oshkosh, Wisconsin . . . Missoula, Montana . . . Grand Forks, North Dakota . . . Wausau, Wisconsin . . . and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

And here are the 10 driest cities in the country...

Provo, Utah . . . St. George, Utah . . . Beckley, West Virginia . . . Jackson, Tennessee . . . Charleston, West Virginia . . . Logan, Utah . . . Morristown, Tennessee . . . Parkersburg, West Virginia . . . Pine Bluff, Arkansas . . . and Cleveland, Tennessee.

Click Here to see more.