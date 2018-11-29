Disturbing Truths About "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Check out Cinema Blend's list of "Seven Disturbing Truths We Must Accept About 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer'"...

1. Santa Thought Rudolph Was an Abomination.

2. Hermey the Elf Was a Sadistic Psychopath.

3. The Elves May Have Been Inbreeding.

4. The Job Rate of Reindeer in the North Pole Is Astronomically Low.

5. Yukon Cornelius Was Mentally Unstable.

6. Rudolph's Family Missed the Bulk of His Childhood.

7. Clarice and Rudolph Had an Incredibly Shallow Relationship.

Click Here to see more.