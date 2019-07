A new survey found the biggest red flags in dating...

1. Drinking too much, 64%.

2. Bad manners, 56%.

3. A dirty living space, 53%.

4. Credit card debt, 50%.

5. Always using their phone, even during a date, 46%.

6. Being argumentative, 46%.

7. Being cheap, 46%.

8. Bad fashion sense, 46%.

9. Never introducing the person they're dating to friends or family, 45%.

10. Your values don't align, 44%.

Click Here to see more.