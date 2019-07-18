"Date My Friend" PowerPoint Events
A new type of dating event has people present POWERPOINTS about why you should go out with their friend??!!
There's a new type of dating event where people get three minutes to do a PowerPoint presentation in front of a room of single people explaining why those people should date their single friend.
The presentations use all the standard elements of PowerPoint with bulleted lists, graphs, and pictures.
Right now, these events are going on in Boston and New York, but if they get popular enough, they may eventually come to St. Louis.
