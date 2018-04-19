(Dreamstime)

Courtney's Cat Corner: Stray Cat Scares Customer

Watch a store customer get really scared by a stray cat.

Security video at a garden center in Tennessee filmed a customer jumping onto the counter when a stray cat walks into the store.

