Courtney's Cat Clips: Old Coolers Turned Into Feral Cat Homes

A guy in Utah has been drilling holes in old Rubbermaid coolers and turning them into winter shelters for feral cats. If you've got an old cooler and the right drill bit, they cost almost nothing and only take about five minutes to make.

Simple foam cooler bins can be repurposed into easy and inexpensive winter shelters for the community cats in your neighborhood. Learn how: #Cats #ASPCA https://t.co/1xhr1qrEbp pic.twitter.com/Ct7uEBHaVV — Petango.com (@petangopets) February 19, 2019