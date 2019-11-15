Courtney's Cat Clips: Old Coolers Turned Into Feral Cat Homes

A guy turns old coolers into winter homes for feral cats.

November 15, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A guy in Utah has been drilling holes in old Rubbermaid coolers and turning them into winter shelters for feral cats.  If you've got an old cooler and the right drill bit, they cost almost nothing and only take about five minutes to make.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Courtney Cat Clips
old
coolers
turned
feral
Cat
homes
into