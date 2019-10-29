Courtney's Cat Clips: National Cat Day

It's National Cat Day, and a new survey found the average cat owner spends over 1,000 hours a year on their cats including time they spend feeding, petting, cuddling, and cleaning up after them.

The average is 19 hours and 32 minutes a week or 1,016 hours a year.

Here are seven more new stats for National Cat Day...

1. 84% of cat owners treat their cats like part of the family.

2. 66% say that in general, they'd rather spend time with their cat than their friends.

3. Over 75% say talking to their cat is like a form of therapy.

4. The top qualities we love about our cats are their loyalty . . . playfulness . . . and how mild mannered they are.

5. 51% of cat owners rescued at least one of their cats. The top places we get rescues from are animal shelters . . . friends . . . and cat-rescue organizations.

6. The top cat-themed items we own are clothes . . . framed photos of our cat . . . cat calendars . . . cat cell phone cases . . . and sheets or blankets with cats on them.

7. 65% of cat owners have travelled with their cat.

Click Here to see more.