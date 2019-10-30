Courtney's Cat Clips: The Most Popular Cat Names For 2019

A pet insurance company just released a list of the most popular cat names for 2019.

And the top 10 are: Poppy . . . Bella . . . Molly . . . Tilly . . . Daisy . . . Lois . . . Millie . . . Rosie . . . Luna . . . and Lily.

Interestingly enough, those are all female names. The 11th name on the list is Charlie, which can work for a female or male cat. The first name that's really only for male cats is Oscar, in 13th place.

Click Here to see more.