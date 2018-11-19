Courtney's Cat Clips: Frankie Muniz's Cat Floods The House

Frankie Muniz's cat turned on a faucet and flooded his home!

November 19, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Okssi68/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Frankie Muniz's house was decimated by a flood last week, and it happened because his CAT "accidentally" turned on a sink while he was out of the country.  Frankie says everything he owns has been destroyed.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Courtney's Cat Clips
Frankie Muniz
Cat
floods
house
home