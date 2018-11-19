Courtney's Cat Clips: Frankie Muniz's Cat Floods The House

Frankie Muniz's house was decimated by a flood last week, and it happened because his CAT "accidentally" turned on a sink while he was out of the country. Frankie says everything he owns has been destroyed.

I arrived home from my uncle's funeral to find 4 of my 5 story brownstone home under 3 feet of water. Everything I own, destroyed. Every wall, piece of artwork, personal photos, furniture... All because my cat accidentally turned on a sink a few days ago while we were gone. — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) November 15, 2018