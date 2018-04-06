(Photo by Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS)

Courtney's Canine Clips: Zac Efron Adopts Shelter Dog

Zac Efron adopted a dog that was going to be put down.

Zac Efron adopted a dog named MACA from a "humane pet shop" called Bark n' Bitches.  They got her from a shelter just as she was, quote, "being led to the kill room."

They said, quote, "This guy named Zac Efron came in (we hear he is an actor, but we think he actually waits tables) came in and fell in love . . . So MACA now lives with Zac!  This is her happily ever after!"

