The 31st annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest went down this weekend in northern California, and the winner this year is a small mutt named Scamp the Tramp.

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Scamp the Tramp's owners will get a trophy, $1,500 in cash, and an appearance on the "Today" show. The contest will also make a $1,500 donation to an animal shelter in Scamp's name